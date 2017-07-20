National Night Out Coming to VSU Front Lawn

VALDOSTA — With a focus on making Valdosta and Lowndes County a safer, more caring place to live, Valdosta State University will host National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, on the front lawn.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to prevent crime. It was first introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, a nonprofit organization designed to provide community watch groups with the necessary resources and assets to stay informed, interested, involved, and motivated. It is celebrated across the United States and its territories, in Canada, and on military bases around the world.

The VSU Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Remerton Police Department, Hahira Police Department, Lake Park Police Department, Valdosta Fire Department, Target, The Home Depot, and the Shrine Club of Valdosta are already scheduled to attend National Night Out. Area residents interested in meeting their community first responders while enjoying hamburgers and hotdogs, safety demonstrations, activities, music, games, and more are encouraged to mark their calendars and make plans to attend this free event. Highlights include opportunities to explore a fire safety house and dunk the chiefs.

Community businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits, and civic groups interested in participating in National Night Out should contact Sgt. Heidi Bertsch with the VSU Police Department at (229) 333-6024 or hnbertsch@valdosta.edu by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. All kinds of family friendly activities and treats are welcome. This includes face painting, carnival type games and foods, puppet shows, arts and crafts, storytelling, etc. Please note that selling will not be permitted at this event.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/administration/finance-admin/police/

https://natw.org/