Morning News Briefs for 7-7-17

A Savannah high speed chase and crash that was connected to a shooting incident left three people dead now has Jerry Chambers Jr. charged with three counts of felony murder and other violations. Two of the deceased persons were in the vehicle with chambers-the other was a pedestrian. Chambers is reported to be only 17 years old.

What began as officers in Sylvester responding to a domestic incident turned into a potentially deadly situation when 36 year old Jamie Williams barricaded himself inside the Atlantic Street residence. His wife who was assaulted managed to escape and for the next two hours police negotiators talked with Williams and successfully got him to surrender. He was jailed and officials say that he was wanted on a probation violation charge.

After two years of eluding law enforcement and evading capture George Cato a former Coffee County inmate has been apprehended in Texas. The 48 year old Cato walked away from a work detail in 2015. new information led officers to Baytown, Texas where Cato was found and he is now back in the Coffee County Jail.

Agriculture expert Tyron Spearman say that South Georgia farmers peanut crop is thriving and the economic impact could be very good for the region. The USDA is predicting a huge crop yield as almost 850 thousand acres have been planted.

Due to the terms of his contract and a claim that he was terminated without cause Raymond Snead the former CEO of South Georgia Medical Center will be paid 650 thousand dollars annually for the next three years-he’ll receive a two thousand dollar per month car allowance in that time frame and he and his wife will receive health insurance for the next three years. Snead became CEO in September 2015, and the hospital had been under fire for poor management practices under his watch.

Another vehicle break-in arrest has been made thanks to citizen involvement and surveillance cameras. Valdosta Police wasted no time in their investigation and the search for the suspect and later arrested 53 year old Steve Madison in connection with the East park Avenue theft.

Lowndes County officials are encouraging residents to take steps to care for those vulnerable to the extreme Georgia heat. Paige Dukes, county clerk, urged those working and playing outside during summer months to take extra precautions and do their best to remain hydrated and seek shade to cool down. In the press release Dukes states that residents should stick to drinking water for hydration over other drinks like sports drinks. While sports drinks can help, they should not be the only source of hydration. Drinks containing caffeine should also be avoided as caffeine can cause dehydration.

Four children and their father were found dead inside their residence outside Atlanta and according to the police report the suspected killer is the wife of the deceased man and mother of the slain children. Officials say that it was the wife and mother that called 911 to report the deaths. Loganville authorities say that the four victims were stabbed to death, however, a fifth child survived the attack and was hospitalized with serious injuries. The mother is identified as Isabel Martinez and at last report no charges had been filed against her. The father is said to have been in his mid-30’s and the children were under 10 years of age.

Indictments have been handed down by a grand jury in Lowndes County including that of 43 year old Willie grant on multiple charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping. According to the report Grant faced similar charges in 2012. Mike Thomas Jr., age 31, indictment included charges of aggravated battery, kidnapping and rape.

Michael Watson has been arrested by authorities in Bainbridge and his violations include the possession and sale of marijuana and cocaine. It was an anonymous tip that led law enforcement to his apartment after drug activity was reported.

On July 8, 2017, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Georgia South Georgia Chapter will host their annual Butterfly Release at 9:30 am. The site will be the Colquitt County Justice Center on Veterans Parkway. Mothers Against Drunk Driving provides free services to local counties. Each victim and survivor will be provided a butterfly to release as a tribute to their love one. This annual memorial event pays tribute to victims and survivors of drunk and drugged driving who have been emotionally impacted.