Morning News Briefs for 7-6-17

Making a false statement to law enforcement brings serious consequences, as 47 year old Lamar Knight Jr. found out. He has been indicted by a grand jury in Lowndes County for making false statements against an officer of the law. He was indicted on the charges connected to a May incident. Evidence from the body camera and store surveillance led to the charge of falsifying a statement.

As many as 200 new jobs have been created by the development of a veterans parkway shopping plaza in Moultrie. Officials say that the new businesses give area residents more shopping choices and generate more tax dollars for city and county revenue and the school systems.

The call to Lake City law enforcement brought about a residential burglary investigation and led to the arrest of Brandon Kyle. Thanks to the follow-up efforts of police 31 thousand dollars worth of jewelry has been recovered at a pawnshop. Two suspects have been connected to the pawn shop incidents; Clifford Carter is charged with dealing in stolen property.

An 11 year old Echols County youth lost his life when his mini bike was struck by a car on Highway 11. The boy’s bike entered the roadway from a private drive and was struck by a Honda Accord. The youth was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville where he later succumbed to his injuries. No charges have been filed.