Morning News Briefs for 7-28-17

Their names are being withheld at this time but a driver and passenger suffered minor injuries after they led Dougherty County law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended in a crash. Officials clocked the escaping vehicle at speeds that reached 100 miles per hour. Charges are pending. The chase began in Mitchell County and ended just beyond the Dougherty County line.

Sheriff Billy Hancock of Crisp County took his warning about the dangers and sometime fatal abuse of illegal drugs to the Lee County Church of Christ. His presentation included information on familiar drugs such as marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine; but he also spoke on the dangers now posed by the abuse of various opioids by youth and adults. The synthetic opioid drug abuse problem is impacting schools and the work place in South and Southwest Georgia.

Police in Albany say that warrants have been issued for an 18 year old man who has been breaking into vehicles in that area. Now, they have definitive evidence that Eldrundo Gilyard is their man because his latest victim had set up a camera inside their vehicle and captured his image during the theft. Anyone with information as to Eldrundo Gilyard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Seeking answers regarding the murder of a long time member of the Moultrie community has prompted a fund raising effort for a reward to be offered leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of 68 year old Mattie Harris. Various pastors, their congregations, members of the community and the Home Mission Baptist Association are now collecting funds. For more information donors can call 229-782-5023 or if you have information call the Moultrie Police Department.

Valdosta Police Department officials have confirmed that possible human remains have been found in the 900 block of Charlton Street. No official identification has been made at this time but the remains will go to the Medical Examiners Office in Macon and an autopsy will be performed. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Valdosta attorney Nick Bajalia has issued an updated statement on a case that began two years ago. It involved the alleged kidnapping of a five year old child at the Westside Elementary School. According to the report Michael McCormick and David Stapp came to Valdosta from Biloxi, Mississippi and the men were reported to have kidnapped the child. Bajalia reports that his client Captain Michael McCormick has been exonerated of all charges. The final dismissal of the charges against him-which were three misdemeanors were dismissed this week. According to attorney Bajalia Andrea Smith, the child’s mother had taken the child from her school in Biloxi, MS to Valdosta, shortly before a court hearing that was to be held in Mississippi.

A Florida woman has been arrested for filing a false report after sending police searching for a stabbing suspect who did not exist. On July 26, 2017 at approximately 5:18 p.m., Lowndes County E-911 received an emergency call that someone had been stabbed. Valdosta Police and Paramedics responded to Atlanta Bread on Baytree Road. The victim told Valdosta Police that she was assaulted by a male subject in the parking lot of the restaurant. The victim stated that the male subject stabbed her with a knife and then fled the area on foot. She reported that the male offender was in possession of a knife and a firearm. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Detectives began interviewing the victim while receiving medical treatment, and they were able to determine that the female, now identified as 25-year-old Rachel Berry of Mayo, FL injured herself and lied to law enforcement about the entire incident.

A grant funding an after-school program at Lowndes Middle School has been awarded to the Boys & Girls Club. The State Board of Education approved the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant for the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta – Project Vision, according to a press release. The grant was submitted in collaboration with Lowndes County School System and Dr. David Monetti, professor of psychology at Valdosta State University. The grant amount of $1.4 million, during the course of five years, will be used to enhance academic achievement at Lowndes Middle School. The purpose of the 21st Century Community Learning Center Program is to provide opportunities for academic enrichment and tutorial services to help students meet academic standards.

The American Legion Post 115 is hosting an event honoring veterans of Desert Storm and Desert Shield on Aug. 5. Participants on the program will include representatives from the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Valdosta High School ROTC and members of Moody Air Force Base. For more information call Don Dennis at 299-444-9547 or Larry Osheim at 229-412-2426. The event will take place at 9 a.m. on the ball field at 1101 Patten Ave. in Ray City.