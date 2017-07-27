Morning News Briefs for 7-27-17

The investigation continues into the burglaries that took place at 5 churches in Lowndes County. The St. Mark Baptist Church, Korean First Presbyterian, Corinth Baptist and Unity Primitive Baptist were all preyed upon by thieves who took electronics and musical equipment. Sheriff Ashley Paulk stated that the same person is responsible for these thefts.

Law enforcement officials in Tifton are investigating the discovery of a body a residence located at Fifth and Central. According to the report the deceased is thought to be a middle-aged Hispanic male. The GBI has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Citrus farmers in Thomas County are experiencing a rapid growth in their agricultural sector and the economic impact is significant-adding dollars and jobs. The number of citrus trees planted in Georgia has doubled officials say; going from 20 thousand up to 40 thousand trees. Leaders in the field have created a Florida-Georgia collaborative to help farmers with the development of their groves. Lowndes County has the second largest number of citrus trees behind Thomas County with 4,900 and Grady County is fourth with 4,500.

A female driver had crashed her vehicle and was trapped underneath the wreckage-still inside the car. Thanks to the quick action taken by Willie Bradshaw, Tori Sapp, Jonny Young, and Kentarius Franklin the woman was rescued and the four young men who pulled her from the vehicle have been honored by the Thomas County School Board. The young men are members of the football team at Thomasville High School.

The Valdosta Police Department thanked firefighters from Fire Station number 2 for coming to the aid of a 19 year old male who had been stabbed and was bleeding from the chest area. Officials say that the incident took place at an East Park Avenue apartment complex during an argument. According to the report a 16 year old male has been arrested and charged in connection with aggravated assault and weapon violation.

Members of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners gave thumbs up to County Manager Joe Pritchard for the signing of an agreement that will allow services to be provided to Lowndes County Juvenile Court by Evidence Based Associate. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council awarded Lowndes County just over four hundred thousand, five hundred dollars in funding for Lowndes County Juvenile Court programs.

It was a crash involving a moped that blocked two south bound lanes of Bemiss Road yesterday. The crash occurred near the corner of Bemiss Road and Highland Heights. One woman was injured and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment. More details on this report as they are released.

The states’ Superintendent of Schools-Richard Woods paid a visit to Grady County. He met will school officials and visited the construction site of the Cairo High School’s College and Career Academy Center and Southside Elementary School. State lawmakers Dean Burke and Darlene Taylor were on hand-joining educators and administrators for the state superintendent’s visit.

Police investigators continue to work a case involving the search for a man who stabbed a woman in the parking lot of a Valdosta restaurant Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 5:15 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to the Atlanta Bread Company at 1531 Baytree Road in reference to a reported assault in the restaurant’s parking lot. “There was some sort of dispute between a male and female,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. “It had nothing to do with the restaurant. That just happened to be where they pulled in. At some point, the female was injured with a knife.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Tourism division today announced the 2nd annual ExploreGeorgia.org Songwriter Series, which will take place in six cities across the state from August through November. Each performance features multiple Georgia musicians in the places that inspire them. Cities participating include Athens, Augusta, LaGrange, Rome, Savannah, and Valdosta. For a complete list of performance dates and the artists…visit Valdosta Today.com