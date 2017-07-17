Morning News Briefs for 7-17-17

Marijuana valued at $3,000, $1,800 worth of cocaine and Viagra was confiscated when the Albany-Dougherty County Drug Unit descended upon the residence of Christopher Thornton. Officials had received tips from persons residing in the area regarding drug activity. Thornton faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Agents with the GBI wasted no time in bringing to a close an investigation that began after the shooting of a Pelham man. Just two days later 18 year old Willie Butler and 17 year old De’Iveon Hopkins both from Camilla had been charged with aggravated assault and theft of a motor vehicle. The duo was booked into the Mitchell County Jail.

In Americus the search continued through the weekend for suspect Kentavous Wilkerson age 22. The police and the GBI are looking for Wilkerson in connection to a shooting incident in which 24 year old Bradley Green was killed and Rodney Green age 23 had to be treated at a hospital but was later released.

A break-in that was reported at the start of the weekend is under investigation by officials in Thomasville. According to the report almost $9,000 in cash was taken out of the Bennett’s Cash and Carry store. The bags of money and checks had been hidden behind store merchandise.

Daishamon Kimmons was sought by the authorities in Thomasville on multiple warrants. He was spotted in the area, but when the authorities approached him he tried to escape. He crashed his vehicle into a residence and both he and his passenger-Shelly Hicks were arrested. Both men face multiple charges.

Mallory Adkins, Scottie Allen, Brent Deloach, Johnathan Kennedy and Emily Parker are charged with criminal attempt to introduce contraband into the state prison in Calhoun. Adkins and Parker are also charged with possession of Marijuana. Chief Deputy David Moseley reports that this type of behavior occurs almost weekly.

F-16s and AC-130s will be using the Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range and military training airspace to maintain combat readiness during the day Monday through Friday, July 17-21, according to an Air Force notice. Residents in surrounding counties will observe military aircraft performing maneuvers, flight patterns and varying altitudes associated with military training. Aircrews conduct safety reviews and risk evaluations before and during all military training. Moody continually readdresses flight paths to ensure they impede as little as possible on local daily activity, and community complaints are never ignored.

At last report the search for a Valdosta shooting suspect continues. Kenneth Fountain is wanted in connection to a June 24th Ponderosa Drive incident that left the victim in critical condition at that time. Arrest warrants for Fountain have been issued. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation into a shooting incident that occurred at Hill Street Booze liquor store continues. Valdosta investigators report that an individual was wounded twice during a fight with persons unknown when the gunfire erupted. The victim’s injuries were considered to be minor.

The Break Bread Bun Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, July 22nd. It’s often referred to as the toughest race in Valdosta because it takes participants through the hills of Old Wood Valley. Despite the winding course, the event welcomes both runners and walkers of all ages. The Bun Run is in its eighth year and raises funds for Valdosta’s official Meals on Wheels affiliate, Break Bread Together. It is a ministry of First Presbyterian Church that delivers food to needy senior citizens five days a week, 52 weeks a year. It costs less than $5.00 per meal, so the Bun Run registration fee of $20 essentially feeds four people. Participants can go towww.runsignup.com and search “Bun Run” to register online or they can sign up on race day. The run starts and finishes at the Valdosta YMCA, located at 2424 Gornto Road. Check in and registration is at 6:30 AM; the race starts at 7:30 AM. All registrants get a t-shirt and there will be prizes for the top finishers in each category.