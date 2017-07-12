Morning News Briefs for 7-12-17

Law enforcement officials in Thomasville are warning residents of scam artists going through neighborhoods posing as employees of the ADT security company. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office warns that before these persons into the home ADT should be contacted or the Sheriff’s department. This activity has been ongoing for several weeks.

Members of the Tift County Board of Education have extended the timeline for their vote on proposed new school zones for the upcoming academic year. According to the director of communications for the Tift County Board of Education Stacey Beckham though some students may be assigned to different schools, most of the impacted students are in the city, and the changes may call for a cross-town drive. Prior to graduation students attend seven different schools; but that number would be cut to three under the new plan.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol have identified the victim of a fatal Thomas County accident. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday on the HWY 84 Bypass near Old Cassidy Road. Calvin Martin, 68, was driving a Chevy Silverado. He was stopped at a stop sign and pulled out onto the highway in front of a Ford pickup truck. The driver of the Ford hit Martin’s Chevy. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The City of Valdosta will be the location for the annual district meeting of the Georgia State Firefighters Association & Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs on July 17, at 7 p.m., at Mathis City Auditorium. Over 100 Fire Services professionals from across the state are expected to participate in this meeting to discuss trends, standards & training, laws, and other topics that impact fire services personnel in the state of Georgia. For more information, call Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie Broome at 229-333-1835.