Morning News Briefs for 7-10-17

Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Fresno Street in reference to a shooting, during which multiple shots were fired. When officers arrived on scene, the victim was located and found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder area. The subject was provided first aid and was then transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services. The shooting was the result of a dispute between multiple parties.

During the 102 hour Independence Day Holiday Period which started on Friday, June 30th and ended Tuesday, July 4th, Post 31 Troopers investigated 20 crashes with 7 injuries and 1 fatality. Post 31 Troopers conducted 310 traffic stops resulting in 210 citations and they issued 113 speeding citations and other citations for seat belt violations, violation of the child restraint law, 9 distracted driving citations, 2 drug arrests and made 7 DUI arrests. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol investigated 620 traffic crashes resulting in 216 injuries. Troopers investigated 11 of the 17 fatal crashes over the holiday period. State Troopers arrested 262 people for driving under the influence. Troopers also issued 9,945 citations and 14,767 warnings during the holiday period.

The Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage. Eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types are urged to give now and help save lives. With blood products going out faster than donations are coming in, your help is needed now to meet hospital patient needs. Make your appointment by visiting the American Red Cross website of by calling1-800-RED CROSS or 229.242.7404.

The investigation and search for a suspect in the shooting of a man in the 800 block of West Mary Street continues. Valdosta Police Department officials report that the shooting was the result of a verbal confrontation that ended in gunfire. The victim was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Remerton Police have confirmed that five people were arrested in connection with a fight at the Baytree Road Waffle House. None of the persons involved in the fracas needed medical attention-their charge is disorderly conduct.

This story from Jill Nolin of Georgia-Florida News… Hundreds of Georgians have signed up for a card that says they can legally possess medical marijuana in Georgia since Gov. Nathan Deal signed a bill expanding the state’s now two-year-old program. That brought the total number of patients on the state’s registry up to 2,162 as of the end of June, just days before the law officially took effect. Rep. Allen Peake, R-Macon, who has championed the issue says that there is still a problem with the legislation because residents with a qualifying medical condition can have low-THC oil on hand, but it’s still illegal to bring it here.

The weather that brought rain on the day of the Albany Stop the Violence cookout. Residents gathered at Robert Cross Park for the Brothers and Sisters in Unity sponsored event. Their next event takes place on July 22nd at the carver Teen Center.

CNN reports that world health experts are issuing warnings about a drug resistant bacteria; one that is specifically connected to sexually transmitted disease. They report that gonorrhea has become almost impossible to cure in some cases. The World Health Organization collected data from 77 countries and found that gonorrhea is showing widespread resistance to drugs that once cleared the infection. Nearly 80 million people around the world have the STD, and there are 820,000 new cases in the United States every year.

Bainbridge law enforcement officials are treating an incident during which fireworks were shot at residents as a hate crime. Racial slurs were said to have been hurled at 12 year old Brianna Thomas. Shontrel Thomas and their mother. It was the 12 year old girl’s birthday.