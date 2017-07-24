Morning News Briefs 7-24-17

Acting on information received Valdosta police went into action and apprehended a suspect in a Fresno Street shooting incident. 24 year old Darius Hollis of Quitman was taken into custody on a felony warrant on the charge of aggravated assault. Hollis was located in North Florida and extradited back to Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk and 57 other Georgia Sheriffs have given their endorsement for the offices of governor of the state of Georgia to candidate Casey Cagle. Currently holding the post of Lt. Governor Cagle has served in that position since 2007. There are four Republicans, two Democrats and one Independent candidate vying for the governor’s post.

The community group known as It Takes a Village and the Villagers will hold a meeting at 6:30 pm at the Ryce Center in Moultrie. The event site location is on Seventh Street Northwest. Attending the gathering will be a representative from the state Department of Community Affairs and the agenda includes discussion of a CHIP grant award for the repair of homes in that area.

It’s just a beginning but a Georgia Senate Committee has begun the process of looking into the hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks given out to individuals and to industries in the state. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution the exploration could take as long as a year to complete but a part of their mission is to discover just what the tax breaks are designed to accomplish. They will question whether or not the tax breaks are to create jobs, spur the economy or to provide assistance to education systems and charitable organizations.

According to a report in the Macon Telegraph the political outlook for health care exchanges for Georgia not only depends on what happens in Washington, but closer to home the concern is on future decisions to be made by insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. One of the main issues for insurers is whether or not companies can call for higher premium rates. Some analysts fear that the insurer may join others and decide to pull out of the exchange either in part or all together. Subsidies that off-set out of pocket costs such as deductibles for low income consumers making coverage less costly is also a concern.