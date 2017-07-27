Metro Valdosta’s unemployment rate rises to 5 percent in June

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced today that Metro Valdosta’s unemployment rate in June was 5 percent, up six-tenths of a percentage point from 4.4 percent in May. In June 2016, the rate was 5.5 percent.

The rate rose as the number of unemployed residents increased, the labor force grew and there was a loss of jobs.

The number of unemployed increased by 385 to 3,264. There were 276 fewer unemployed than in June 2016.

The labor force increased, partially because high school and college students entered the job market. From May to June, the labor force, which consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed and actively looking for jobs, increased by 14 to 64,801. Compared to June a year ago, the labor force had a net increase of 923.

There were 371 fewer Metro Valdosta residents employed in June than in May, lowering the total number to 61,537. However, there was an increase of 1,199 in the number of employed residents from 60,338 in June 2016.

The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, a measure of new layoffs, decreased by 76, or 20.8 percent, to 289. The decrease came in manufacturing. Over the year, claims were up by 13, or 4.7 percent, from 276 in June 2016.

The number of jobs in Metro Valdosta decreased by 500, or 0.9 percent, to 56,400. The job losses came in state government and retail trade.

However, over-the-year, a total of 500 jobs were added, a 0.9 percent growth rate, up from 55,900 in June 2016. The job growth came in trade, transportation and warehousing, along with the goods-producing sector, which includes manufacturing and construction.

Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.3 percent, while the River Valley region had the highest at 6.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for June was 4.8 percent, down from 4.9 percent in May. It was 5.3 percent in June 2016.

Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the GDOL’s online job listing service employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employees. In June, 522 new job openings in Valdosta were posted on Employ Georgia. Throughout the state, 71,261 new job openings were posted.

Local area unemployment data are not seasonally adjusted. Georgia labor market data are available at dol.georgia.gov

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.