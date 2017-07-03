Men convicted, sentenced in Quitman murder case

| July 3, 2017 | 0 Comments

QUITMAN – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man in Quitman in August 2013.

On Friday, Myron Keith Mitchell, Jr., 26, and Javis Anton Denson, 36, were convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say on August 25, 2013, Mitchell and Denson shot and killed Mickey Albritton, 29, during an altercation on Morris Avenue in Quitman. A second man was also shot but survived.

The district attorney’s office says Mitchell and Denson were found guilty by a jury after 30 minutes of deliberation. Both men were sentenced to life in prison with 5 years consecutive for the gun charge and 20 years concurrent time for the aggravated assault.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

Shots fired in Valdosta early Sunday morning
Madison County Sheriff's Office arrests two in meth bust
Filed in: News, Regional News
×

Post a Comment