Men convicted, sentenced in Quitman murder case

QUITMAN – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man in Quitman in August 2013.

On Friday, Myron Keith Mitchell, Jr., 26, and Javis Anton Denson, 36, were convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say on August 25, 2013, Mitchell and Denson shot and killed Mickey Albritton, 29, during an altercation on Morris Avenue in Quitman. A second man was also shot but survived.

The district attorney’s office says Mitchell and Denson were found guilty by a jury after 30 minutes of deliberation. Both men were sentenced to life in prison with 5 years consecutive for the gun charge and 20 years concurrent time for the aggravated assault.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)