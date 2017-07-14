Man shot in the head outside Valdosta liquor store

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot during a dispute outside of a liquor store Thursday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department officers responded to Hill Street Booze at 414 East Hill Avenue in reference to 49-year-old man who had been shot, according to incident reports.

“They made contact with a victim who had been shot twice: once in the leg and once in the head area,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. “However, the injuries are considered to be fairly minor, and he is in good condition. The last I heard he was expected to be released from the hospital or he has already been released.”

The victim appeared to have been in a dispute with an unknown subject who fled the area after the incident, Bembry said.

VPD detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.