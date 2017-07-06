Man indicted for Valdosta beauty store armed robbery

VALDOSTA – A grand jury indicted a man on Friday for allegedly robbing a Valdosta beauty supply store at gunpoint, according to court documents.

Rashun Daniels, 25, was indicted Friday by a Superior Court of Lowndes County grand jury for two counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, reports stated.

The Valdosta Police Department arrested Daniels in connection with the March 17 robbery of Beauty and Things at 1003 Madison Highway.

At approximately 10:22 a.m. that morning, VPD officers responded to the store in reference to an armed robbery, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

“Officers arrived on scene and were advised that the business had just been held up. Witnesses reported that an unknown African American male entered the store with a firearm and pointed it at store employees while demanding money,” Bembry said. “Witnesses advised that the offender stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store in a white sedan. A lookout was then issued to law enforcement in the area.”

Detectives from the Valdosta Police Department’s Bureau of Investigations were called to the scene to assist as well as Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Regional Crime Lab.

Detectives analyzed video surveillance and continued interviewing witnesses. Within approximately thirty minutes, a vehicle matching the description of the offender’s vehicle was spotted at a residence on the 1300 block of Baymeadows Drive by Valdosta Police, according to reports.

“At the residence, contact was made with a subject matching the description of the armed robbery suspect. The investigation revealed that RaShun Daniels was the offender in this case, and he was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail,” Bembry said.

“The witness testimony in this case was crucial in providing an accurate description of the offender’s vehicle. This is another example of citizen participation playing a critical role in making arrests. The investigating officers in this case are also commended for a quick resolution and arrest of the offender before he was able to harm anyone else,” said Bembry.