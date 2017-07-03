Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests two in meth bust

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in relation to crystal methamphetamine trafficking in Madison County.

Thursday, deputies arrested 36-year-old Marlo Howard on charges of trafficking in meth, the use, display and carry of a concealed firearm during a felony, feeling or attempting to elude law enforcement, aggravated assault, battery on law enforcement and habitual traffic offender charges.

Authorities also arrested 38-year-old Travis Ryan Crosby on charges of trafficking in meth, the use, display and carry of a concealed firearm during a felony, abuse, aggravated abuse and neglect of a child, possession, use, manufacturing and delivery of meth and transmission on police or fire radio.

On Thursday evening, MCSO conducted surveillance at a business on SW State Road 14. Deputies say they saw Howard enter and exit the business and began to follow him, and attempted to pull him over for committing multiple traffic violations.

Authorities say Howard refused to stop, and began to actively flee at speeds over 85 miles per hour. Two MCSO officers pursued Howard onto SR 14 and then onto Mosley Hall Road before the officer’s utilized a maneuver to cause Howard to spin out, ending the pursuit.

According to officials, Howard was sitting on a loaded nine millimeter handgun as he was removed from the truck and arrested. Investigators found more than an ounce of meth on the driver’s side floor board.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the business on State Road 14 and found more than ten additional announces of meth valued at $28,000 and took Crosby into custody.

Both are being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)