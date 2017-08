VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol have confiscated over $36,000 during a traffic stop on I-75 earlier on Monday.

LCSO says the money was found concealed inside the car after a K9 alerted deputies. The driver and passenger in the car claimed they knew nothing about it.

The incident is currently under investigation, but the driver and passenger were released and do not face charges at this time.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)