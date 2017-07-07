Lowndes County officials issue heat precautions

LOWNDES COUNTY – As temperatures continue to rise, citizens should take steps required to care for those vulnerable to heat. Extra care should be given to those working and playing outside during summer months so they remain hydrated and are allowed periods to seek shade and cool down.



To prevent dehydration, citizens should primarily drink water. While sports drinks can help, they should not be the only source of hydration. Drinks containing caffeine should be avoided. In the event someone shows signs of heat stress or illness, medical care should be sought without delay.

David Bauch, Administrative Director of South Georgia Medical Center’s EMS Division, recommends calling 911 immediately.

“Those suspected of suffering from a heat related illness should be moved to a cooler, but not cold environment. Heat related illnesses can be complicated by going from extreme heat to extreme cold.”

Further, “Lowndes County 911 Dispatchers are certified in Emergency Medical Dispatch. Dispatchers are able provide medical assistance over the phone until EMS arrives,” added 911 Director Danny Weeks.

While planning for people, pets should not be overlooked. Dogs that are walked on hot surfaces such as pavement or asphalt, may suffer burn injuries to their paws. Care should be given to protect paws by covering them and/or walking dogs in grassy areas. If a surface is too hot for a human hand, it’s too warm for a dog paw.

Temperatures have reached levels that make it unsafe to leave dogs in cars. State cruelty laws and local ordinances address violations related to animal care and cruelty with regards to this issue.

In the event a dog is found in a car, citizens should dial 911 to report the violation. Law enforcement should be consulted before windows are broken. Similar to people, pets suffering from heat related illness should receive medical care immediately.

Local veterinarian, Dr. Tad Mosely, offers the following, “Wetting the feet, legs, and abdomen, with tap water will help cool the animal down while on the way to or while waiting for a veterinarian. The water temperature should be a cool, but not cold.”

Dr. Mosely further stated heavy panting, vomiting, and the inability to stand, can all be symptoms of heat related illness in animals.

For some citizens, the logistics of daily errands may include leaving both people and pets locked inside vehicles that are left running with air conditioning on. Current temperatures should curb this activity since both vehicle and air conditioning systems can fail.

Release from Lowndes County