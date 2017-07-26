Lowndes County churches targeted in string of burglaries

LOWNDES CO. – For more than 30 years, John Manning has worked hard to run his own body shop, while being the pastor at St. Mark Baptist Church.

“What they got didn’t amount to anything,” says Manning. “They’ve got to steal again tomorrow.”

Manning and his two sons continued to work Tuesday, just days after their church was broken into.

“Most of the parishioners didn’t even know about it, but that’s just what thieves do,” says Manning.

He says the church was empty, which gave the culprit time to get away with different electronics.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins didn’t stop there. Within a matter of days, a total of five churches have reported burglaries with similar items stolen.

“Some people have no morals, no ethics, and no conscience,” says Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

He says the other churches that have been targeted are Swilly Hill Church of God on Hickory Grove Road, Korean First Presbyterian Church on Bemiss Road, and Corinth Baptist Church on Corinth Baptist Church Road.

The most recent report came in Monday from Unity Primitive Baptist Church in Lake Park.

“It wasn’t a great surprise because there’s no honor among thieves,” says Manning.

The churches are said to be easy targets for the crime. Authorities are now warning all small and secluded churches in the area.

“I just can’t believe somebody would steal from the church,” says Sheriff Paulk.

However, the victims are sending their own messages to the unknown culprit.

“I will invite them to church and I will pray for them and counsel them,” says Manning.

The sign at the Swilly Hill Church of God reads, “The thief comes to steal, but Jesus came to give life.”

The Sheriff’s Office believes the suspect is familiar with Lowndes County. Authorities also think the suspect is targeting churches that are normally unoccupied to avoid any kind of resistance.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)