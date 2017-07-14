Local Talent Recognized at July 17 Photo Contest Awards Reception

“Little Big Shots” trio scheduled to perform opening act

VALDOSTA – For nearly a decade, Valdostans have been capturing the beauty of our community through the lens of the beholder. On Monday, July 17, Mayor John Gayle will announce the winners of the 9th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest at an Awards Reception, from 5-7 p.m., at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.

The event will also celebrate the musical talents of Nya, Kaden and Brooklynn Johnson, who were featured on the June 7 airing of Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots.” The young acapella trio, accompanied by their parents, will open the awards ceremony with the song they sang for their nationwide debut. Mayor Gayle will publicly recognize the Johnson’s for their accomplishments before revealing the people’s choice photo awards.

Citizens spent the past month casting their votes for their favorites in over 100 photo entries, which are currently on display in the art center’s Tillman Gallery. The votes are being tallied, and several community organization sponsors will award monetary prizes to the winners in the five categories at the reception. Awards will also be presented to the Best in Show winners for both adult and youth categories, and special recognition will be given for several honorable mentions.

The 2017 contest categories, which were subject to the photographer’s interpretation, are: It’s a Generational Thing (people living life), sponsored by Jack Oliver, Prime Properties Services, LLC; For Weather or Worse (seasons and weather), sponsored by Georgia Power; BeClaws; I Love You (for animal lovers), sponsored by Lowndes County Animal Services; Standing the Test of Time (local architecture), sponsored by BFB Gladwin Architects; and Stomping Grounds (favorite places), sponsored by Valdosta Main Street.

The July 17 Awards Reception is free and open to the general public. For more information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts at 229-247-2787 or the city’s Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.

View current and past photo entries.

