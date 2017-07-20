In Other News: Lay’s Has Announced the Finalists For This Year’s “Do Us a Flavor” Contest and They’re Pretty Tame

For the past few years, Lay’s has been running their “Do Us a Flavor” contest, where anyone can submit an idea for a new flavor of potato chips . . . no matter HOW strange it is . . . and then they actually make a few of them.

They just announced the three finalists for this year, which you’ll actually be able to buy in stores . . . and, honestly, they’re all pretty tame. Especially compared to the past years, which had flavors like cappuccino, gyros, and gravy.

This year’s finalists are . . .

1. Everything Bagel.

2. Fried Green Tomatoes.

3. Crispy Taco.

All three of them will be in stores at the end of the month. People can vote on which ones are the best, and the person who submitted the winner will get a $1 million grand prize.

The winners in the past have included things like Cheesy Garlic Bread . . . Wasabi Ginger . . . and Southern Biscuits and Gravy. (Foodbeast)