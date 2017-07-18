In Other News: If It Ever Comes Up, Scientists Say You Could Probably Outrun a T-Rex

Well here’s some good news if you’re ever trapped in a “Jurassic Park” scenario or you travel WAY back in time. Which are both equally likely.

According to scientists out of Germany, you could PROBABLY outrun a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Based on their analysis, the T-rex would top out at about 16-and-a-half miles per hour. The average human sprints at 15 miles-per-hour . . . but with the extra adrenaline burst of running for your life, you’d probably speed up enough to get away.

(Daily Mail)