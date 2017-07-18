In Other News: If All Bathrooms Were Unisex, Women’s Wait Times Would Be Slashed By 400%

| July 18, 2017 | 0 Comments

Women’s bathroom lines are ALWAYS longer than men’s.  That’s a fact.  But a new study out of Belgium found a way to change that, although I’m not sure it’s going to fly:  Just make every bathroom unisex.

The researchers found that if every bathroom at a stadium or nightclub or wherever was co-ed, women’s wait times would be slashed by 400% . . . from six minutes to less than 90 seconds.  Men’s wait times would go up a bit, of course.

The researchers say that no other scenario they experimented with helped reduce wait times that much . . . not even adding way more women’s bathrooms to a place.  (Phys.org)

(Here’s a video that breaks down the wait times for the other scenarios.)

In Other News: If It Ever Comes Up, Scientists Say You Could Probably Outrun a T-Rex
In Other News: What's the Most Popular Recipe in Every State?
Filed in: In Other News
×

Post a Comment