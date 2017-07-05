In Other News: Eating Chocolate Before Dinner Can Help You Lose Weight?

According to a new study, eating CHOCOLATE before dinner might help you lose weight, because it suppresses your appetite. But before you get too excited, it has to be DARK chocolate.

Researchers in England had three groups of women eat a tiny bit of chocolate before meals, and tracked them for three weeks to see how much they ate.

Some of them had dark chocolate, some had milk chocolate, and some had white chocolate. And the ones who had dark chocolate consumed about 20% fewer calories during their next meal than the ones who ate milk chocolate. But they felt just as full.

The ones who ate white chocolate actually ate the MOST . . . about 10% more calories than the milk chocolate group, and 30% more than the ones who ate dark chocolate.

So a TINY bit of dark chocolate before dinner might actually help you lose weight. But obviously too much could do the opposite because of the extra calories.

They think it works because of a compound in chocolate that makes you digest carbs more slowly, which suppresses your appetite. And there’s more of the compound in dark chocolate than any other kind.

