In Other News: A New Website Helps You Find How Many Streets Have Your Name

Ever wondered how many streets in this country have your name? Or if a street with your name intersects with a street with your significant other’s name? Now there’s a website that can help you out.

A guy named Jason Feifer, who’s the editor of “Entrepreneur” magazine, just launched the website Crossing.us. You can type in any name or two, and the site will tell you how many streets have those names, and if they ever intersect.

If this guy were REALLY a good entrepreneur, then his site would let you book a flight to where that intersection is . . . and sell you tools to help you steal the street signs . . . but for now, you’ll have to do all of that on your own.

(Time)