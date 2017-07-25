In Other News: A Guy Ordered Jimmy John’s to His Car When It Broke Down and Blocked Traffic

Earlier this month, a guy was driving on Interstate 35W in Minnesota when his car stalled out. He was blocking a full lane and causing a traffic backup behind him.

But apparently, getting his car out of the way wasn’t his first priority. No . . . he was hungry.

Because when a state trooper got to the car, he arrived at the same time as a Jimmy John’s delivery guy. Yep, the guy ordered a sandwich to be delivered to his broken down car.

The trooper helped the guy get his car off the road and into a parking lot.

And it turned out the guy was driving with a suspended license, so he got a ticket. But, as far as we can tell, he ALSO got his sandwich.

(Facebook / CBS 4 – Minneapolis / St. Paul)