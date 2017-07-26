Hunt Industries moves forward with $5 million expansion in Valdosta, Lowndes

Hunt Industries, Inc. to Create 30 New Full-Time Jobs

VALDOSTA – Hunt Industries, a full-service provider of high-quality specialty construction and general contracting services for industrial projects is expanding its operations in Valdosta-Lowndes County, Georgia. This expansion will create 30 new jobs, and represent a capital investment of $5 million.

“Valdosta-Lowndes County is proud to be home to Hunt Industries and thrilled they are expanding in our community”, said Tom Call, chairman of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “Investments into job creation in Valdosta and Lowndes County is important, because it enhances to the economic vitality of our community”, said Call.

The new 42,000 square-foot facility will accommodate customer demands in the industrial construction industry.

“This addition to our company will allow us to offer more construction solutions for projects across the southeastern United States and beyond”, said C. Terry Hunt owner of Hunt Industries, Inc.

“We thank Valdosta-Lowndes County for being a great place to work and raise a family. We are grateful we can provide good jobs for this community now and years to come”, said Hunt.

Newly created jobs will include positions in engineers, pipefitters, welders’ carpenters and more. Training is available to those wanting to learn a trade.