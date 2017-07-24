Hot dogs, queso and more on Georgia food recall list

This following is a summary of new or updated/expanded food recalls impacting Georgia. For specific product identifiers (lot codes, expiration dates, etc.) and additional recall info, please click the links below, which will redirect you to the official recall notice.

Custom Culinary, Inc. Chicken and Beef Pastes (Lot codes 72505 239497 and 72505 239498) recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens (soy). Product was shipped to food service distributors nationwide, but no illnesses have been reported.

Marathon Enterprises, Inc. Hot Dogs (Establishment number EST. 8854) recalled due to contamination by extraneous materials (bone fragments). Products were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide with one oral injury reported.

Texas Legend Foods Silver Star Chipotle Queso Dip (Lot numbers 060AFV7A, 072AFV7A, 072AFV7B, 090AFV7A, 111AFV7A) recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens (milk, eggs, cheese). Product was shipped nationwide to retail stores, but no illnesses have been reported.

Blue Marble Brands Woodstock Organic Matcha Vanilla Oats (UPC Code 0-42563-01786-6) recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Product was distributed nationwide in retail stores, but no illnesses have been reported.