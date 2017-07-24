Horse tests positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Brooks Co.

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. – Health officials in Georgia confirm that a horse in Brooks County has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although cases are rare, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus can be transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Citizens are being advised to wear bug repellent outdoors to protect themselves against the virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

In a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health, district epidemiologist Kenneth Lowery says, “Even though it’s rare for a human to be infected with these illnesses, anyone can become ill after being bitten by an infected mosquito. The risk is higher for people who spend a lot of time outdoors, live in wooded or swampy areas, or have traveled overseas to certain areas.”

Horse owners are also advised to vaccinate their animals against Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus.

For more information on Eastern Equine Encephalitis, click here.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)