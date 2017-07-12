GSFA/GAFC set for district meeting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be the location for the annual district meeting of the Georgia State Firefighters Association & Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs on July 17, at 7 p.m., at Mathis City Auditorium.

Over 100 Fire Services professionals from across the state are expected to participate in this meeting to discuss trends, standards & training, laws, and other topics that impact fire services personnel in the state of Georgia.

For more information, call Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie Broome at 229-333-1835.

Click here to download agenda (PDF).