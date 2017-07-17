Georgia veterans offices closed for week for training

ATLANTA (WCTV) – Offices of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service will be closed this week.

Agency officials say staff will participate in annual training from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21. They say the closure includes all veterans field service offices.

Georgia Department of Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby called the training “the most thorough and intense” the department has held. Roby says the training will include experts from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Offices will reopen Monday, July 24.