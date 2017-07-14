Georgia man seriously injured in Madison County crash

MADISON CO., Fla. – A 30-year-old man was critically injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in Madison County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:22 p.m. on US Highway 90.

The crash report states that a driver in a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. He collided with the trailer and tires of a semi-truck, which caused the vehicle to rotate.

The driver of the Grand Marquis then struck a car that was carrying two people before traveling back across the center line and onto the north shoulder of the road.

30-year-old Kendrick Stokes of Quitman, Georgia was transported to South Georgia Medical Center with critical injuries. He is facing charges of failure to maintain a lane.

The driver and the passenger of the car that was hit were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

(WCTV Eyewitess News)