Georgia family hoping to pass storm safety legislation after losing daughter

TIFTON, Ga. – After losing their home in a deadly storm this past January, the Livingston family has a new house, but the feeling of loss still remains.

Their daughter, Alexis Livingston, was the youngest fatality of the storms that tore through South Georgia.

“For me, it’s taking a big toll,” said her father, Jamie Livingston. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about ‘what if?'”

What if? What if storm shelters were required for each mobile home park in Georgia, like where the Livingston’s were living.

“I think all seven of them (those who died in the storms) might’ve survived if there was a storm shelter to go to,” Jamie continued.

The family has since started a petition to make that dream requirement a reality.

In mere days, the petition has reached nearly 500 signatures, with the hope that it will make it to the capitol in Atlanta.

“If this petition can save one family, then we’ve accomplished something,” said Alexis’ mother.

“I don’t want another parent, or father, to have to bury a young child. I don’t want anybody to feel what we felt,” added Jamie.

The next step for the Livingston family is to get a representative to sponsor their petition. Several other grieving families from the mobile home park, Sunshine Acres, are standing behind them.

To learn more about the petition, click here.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)