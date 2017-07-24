Fowler & Company: We Are Wasting the Chance of a Lifetime

By Curt Fowler | Fowler & Company

That is the message Seth Godin wants everyone to grasp. I just watched a 30-minute interview of Seth and it was fantastic. If you want to watch the full interview, click here. If you want the quick notes, keep reading…

How are we wasting the Chance of a Lifetime? Two ways:

Externally – It takes $100 to connect with anyone in the world. Why are we not taking advantage of that?

Internally – If not now, when? There has never been a better moment to chase whatever God has placed on your heart to chase. What voices are you listening to that are keeping you from starting?

On finding the purpose for your life or the right time or the right opportunity,

It is a waste of your time! You are just delaying starting. Move now. Publish, print. Quit delaying . You are stalling because you are afraid to fail, but risking failure is the only path to success.

Best business decisions he has ever made:

1 – Blogging every day. Even if no one ever read his blog, expressing your thoughts daily will improve your thinking. Putting your thoughts out there builds trust. It attracts the right people to you and repels the rest. If you blog like you talk , you will never run out of things to write. No one has ever suffered from talkers’ block!

2 – Seeking out things he is wrong about. He has made countless bad decisions, which is good because making bad decisions is the only way to make good decisions. Try arguing the other side of any decision. Do this out loud, with a friend. Push against your own decisions.

On quitting. He wrote a book about it.

Never quit when it gets hard.

Do quit before you start.

Do quit once it is clear you are at a dead end. Recognize failure, pivot and move on.

On productivity,