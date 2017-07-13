Fines increased for petty crimes in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The cost of committing a petty crime in Valdosta has risen.

City officials said they made changes as deterrents in hopes of reducing the number of traffic accidents that have been on the rise.

The fine for driving under the influence has risen from $827 to $1,000, and reckless driving has risen from $308 to $500.

Officials say the fines are on average or below average compared to the same fines from surrounding cities and counties.

