FBI Seeking Information on Georgia Suspects in Email Compromise Scheme

DALLAS, TX – The FBI Dallas Field Office is seeking information regarding two unknown suspects, believed to be located in the greater Atlanta region, involved in an email compromise scheme. The individuals each withdrew a significant amount of fraudulently obtained funds at SunTrust banks located in Forest Park and Tucker, Georgia. The stolen funds were obtained from Texas-based companies via email compromise schemes and transferred to SunTrust Bank accounts.

On April 4, 2017, an unknown black male withdrew stolen funds from a SunTrust Bank in Forest Park Georgia. The man had long dreadlocks pulled back in a ponytail, glasses, a goatee, and acne scarring on his right cheek. He wore a necklace with a white pendant and a Bluetooth headset around his neck. On his right wrist, the man wore a white bracelet with red lettering referring to the Bible verse Isaiah 54:17. On his left wrist, he wore a watch and a bracelet. He also had a ring on his left hand. The man was dressed in a blue t-shirt, blue and red shorts, and tan and white Nike shoes with a red swoosh.

On April 5, 2017, a second unknown black male withdrew stolen funds from a SunTrust Bank in Tucker, Georgia. The man had short black hair and a goatee. He wore a long-sleeved gray sweater, a striped shirt, dark pants, and bright blue shoes.

If you know these two individuals or have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office. The FBI’s Dallas Field Office can be reached at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov.