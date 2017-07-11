FBI Seeking Info on Armed Georgia Bank Robber 

ATLANTA – Special Agent in Charge (SAC) David J. LeValley, FBI Atlanta, in conjunction with Public Safety Director Charles C. Whitehead, Jr., Dawson P.D., requests information regarding a recent armed bank robbery that occurred at Dawson, Georgia.

On Monday, July 3, 2017, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a lone black male wearing an arrange construction style reflective vest entered the OneSouth Bank, located at the 900 block of Forrester Drive, Dawson, Georgia, and announced a robbery while displaying a weapon. The robber obtained an undisclosed amount of money and departed the bank without further incident.

The robber is described as being a black male, early to mid 30’s in age, 5’5”-5’8” in height, wearing an orange reflective vest, a fake beard/long dred style hair, sunglasses, and a boonie style hat.

Anyone with information regarding this individual and his whereabouts should contact the FBI at tel. (404) 679-9000 or Dawson PD at tel. (229) 995-4414.

Release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation