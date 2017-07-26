Father starts petition after tornado kills daughter

ADEL, Ga. – Seven months after a tornado took the life of his 19-year-old daughter, a Cook County father has started a petition to make trailer parks safer during severe storms.

Jamie Livingston said he hopes mandatory storm shelters close to mobile home communities could save lives.

Livingston’s daughter, Alexis, was one of seven people killed when a tornado struck the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park in January.

As of Wednesday morning, 250 people had signed the online petition.

