Draft permit for hazardous waste facility available for public viewing

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Environmental Protection Division announces its intent to modify the Hazardous Waste Facility Permit issued to Chemical Research/Technology Company in Valdosta, Lowndes County, Georgia.

The draft permit modification and supporting information are available for review by the public from July 17, 2017 to August 31, 2017 at the Valdosta Lowndes County Library, 300 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Valdosta, Georgia, and at the EPD office in Atlanta.

For further information call Ms. Andrea Skinner at: (404) 656-7802.