Couple and grandkids killed after small plane broke apart in Georgia storm

CHATSWORTH, Ga. (WCTV) – Federal investigators who examined the wreckage of a small airplane crash that killed four people earlier this month have concluded that the aircraft broke apart in midair after flying into a thunderstorm.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Tuesday on the July 1 crash, which occurred in Murray County. The agency says the plane “was destroyed during an inflight breakup.”

Witnesses said they saw “pieces of the airplane and personal belongings falling out of the clouds.”

The crash killed the pilot, Dexter Lee Gresham, and his wife, Mary Jo Yarbrough, of Etowah, Tennessee. Yarbrough’s two 10-year-old grandchildren, Austin Day and Kinsley Wilson, also died.

Debris from the Piper PA-23-250 aircraft was scattered along a 1-mile path.