Coffey sizzles in GAGP Blitz

VALDOSTA – After struggling the first part of the year Valdosta, golfer Jack Coffey has put on a charge.

Playing in the Georgia Amateur Golf Association Michelob Ultra Senior Blitz held at Kinderlou Forest GC in Valdosta, Coffey posted a plus 11 in the modified stableford event highlighted by three birdies. It was Coffey’s second win in a row winning the Golf Club of South Georgia event in June.

Thomasville golfer David Beals finished second followed by Mike Harpe third and Matt Granger taking top prizes. Besides finishing first Coffey had the most skins, and put the icing on the cake by winning the Wahoo’s Seafood and Grill of Valdosta closest to the pin contest claiming the $25.00 gift certificate. Other skins winners were Beals and Harpe.

In the race for year end points David Beals took over first place leading with 45 points followed by Granger and Coffey with 43 points.

Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton will be the host club for the August event. Golfers interested in playing should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com.