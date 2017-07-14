Business Programs at VSU Named 2017’s Most Affordable

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has been recognized on a national level for offering an exceptional online business education at an affordable price.

To determine its rankings, the SR Education Group’s OnlineU analyzed data from United States-based institutions of higher education offering at least one business degree online. The top 25 colleges and universities — chosen for their commitment to providing high quality, rigorous academics at an affordable tuition rate — made the final cut.

VSU came in at No. 1 on the 2017 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Business Degrees list.

Dr. L. Wayne Plumly, dean of the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration at VSU, said, “Our programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, placing us among the top five percent of business colleges worldwide. We offer a challenging curriculum and essential real-life learning experiences that prepare our students for a dynamic business environment. Our students engage in research with our faculty, experience the world through study abroad and service learning activities, and develop professional skills through internships and participating in our award-winning student organizations. Through interactions with our faculty, staff, alumni, and business leaders, our students build a network of friends and colleagues that will last a lifetime.”

VSU offers an online Master of Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare administration. This program addresses the academic and professional expectations of those currently employed in health care administration, as well as those seeking new careers in the field. Students receive training in management, health information technology, health care finance and economics, quantitative methods, health operations management, health law and ethics, and strategic management — in addition to having their unique needs met — and graduate with the skills necessary to effectively lead a health care organization.

VSU also offers an online accelerated Master of Business Administration through Georgia WebMBA, a consortium of six top-ranked University System of Georgia colleges and universities.

“The WebMBA is completely online except for an extensive orientation that prepares the students with the technical knowledge to succeed,” Plumly shared. “It is a cohort/team-based program that allows the same students to work together throughout their entire program. The 10 courses are taken over a five-semester span, which includes summer. Retention and graduation rates are very high, and student satisfaction is second to none. Graduates report quick promotions, greater opportunities, and significantly increased incomes as a result of completing the program.”

For undergraduate students, VSU offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in management. This program focuses on organization behavior and development, human resources management, information systems, operations management, small business management, and more. Students hone their critical thinking skills, develop an appreciation for diverse cultural perspectives, and learn how to address policy disputes and deal with social issues.

A number of on-campus degree programs are also available. Students interested in a traditional university academic experience at VSU have an opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, economics, finance, healthcare administration, international business, management, or marketing; a minor in advertising and promotions, economics, entrepreneurship, healthcare administration, or human resources management; a certificate in internal auditing; and a Master of Business Administration.

Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the SR Education Group was founded in 2004. Its mission is to create authoritative online resources for students seeking an online education program that best suits their budget and career aspirations. It is passionate about making quality education attainable for everyone and believes that objective information about education, careers, and educational financing should be free and easily accessible.

Contact VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration at (229) 333-5991 to learn more.