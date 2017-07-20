Bun Run 5k to raise money for local Meals on Wheels chapter

VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s most challenging 5K is raising money for one of the community’s biggest challenges: feeding needy senior citizens.

The Break Bread Bun Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, July 22nd. It’s often referred to as the toughest race in Valdosta because it takes participants through the hills of Old Wood Valley. Despite the winding course, the event welcomes both runners and walkers of all ages.

The Bun Run is in its eighth year and raises funds for Valdosta’s official Meals on Wheels affiliate, Break Bread Together. It is a ministry of First Presbyterian Church that delivers food to needy senior citizens five days a week, 52 weeks a year.

The organization provides a tray with a meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, and a newspaper. Coordinator Beth Mathis says BBT delivers far more than a meal.

“This is a wellness check for many of our seniors,” she says. “They are homebound with little to no family support and often our volunteers are they only faces these seniors see all day long. Each delivery is like Christmas morning.”

It costs less than $5.00 per meal, so the Bun Run registration fee of $20 essentially feeds four people. Participants can go to www.runsignup.com and search “Bun Run” to register online or they can sign up on race day. The run starts and finishes at the Valdosta YMCA, located at 2424 Gornto Road. Check in and registration is at 6:30 AM; the race starts at 7:30 AM. All registrants get a t-shirt and there will be prizes for the top finishers in each category.

Find out more about the Bun Run and Break Bread Together at www.facebook.com/mealsonwheelsvaldosta

Who: Everyone!

When: Race is July 22nd; Check in at 6:30 AM; Race at 7:30 AM

Where: Register online at www.runsignup.com or at the race at 2424 Gornto Road in Valdosta

Price: $20

Release from Leadership Lowndes