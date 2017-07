LOWNDES COUNTY – A body has been spotted at the Brooks and Lowndes County line near the Withlacoochee river on Thursday afternoon.

Workers on a passing CSX train spotted the body at the scene.

Deputies were on the scene near Highway 84, and have confirmed that the body is that of a male and that the death is not recent.

This is a developing story.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)