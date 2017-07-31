Blazer Golf Places Three on List of All-American Scholars

VALDOSTA – Just one week after earning a team All-Academic award, the Valdosta State golf program placed three on the list of 2017 All-American Scholars, as announced by Srixon and Cleveland Golf on Wednesday.

Davis Roche , who recently earned Gulf South Conference All-Academic status for the first time in his career, topped the list of honorees for Valdosta State with a 3.88 GPA, while Olav Zandveld followed with a 3.81, and Jake Harpe posted a 3.38 GPA.

The trio joined a short list of just 109 Division II student-athletes to receive the annual honor, which is presented to players that have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher. Each junior or senior honoree must have competed in at least 50-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, must have a stroke average under 78.0, and must be of high moral character. All three easily made the cut, with Zandveld’s 74.58 stroke-average narrowly edging out Roche and Harpe’s 74.59 and 75.95 respective averages.

Valdosta State is set to kick off their 2017-18 schedule in just a few short weeks when they travel to Kiawah Island in South Carolina for a two-day tournament, beginning on Monday, September 11.

“To be recognized for an award like this, you have to have your priorities in order,” said Head Coach Jared Purvis . “School comes first. Golf comes second. You have to find a good balance, and these three individuals do a fantastic job of that. Each of them are obviously very good at managing their time, which is a must for this type of achievement.”