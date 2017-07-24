Blazer Golf Earns 2017 Team Academic Honor

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State golf program placed itself in elite academic territory with a collective GPA of 3.23 during the 2016-17 season. As a result, the Blazers were honored with All-Academic Team recognition by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Wednesday.

Each year, the GCAA recognizes programs in all divisions of collegiate golf that achieve a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. In 2017, Valdosta State represented one of 187 teams to earn All-Academic Team status. This year marks the second consecutive athletic season in which VSU earned the award.

Thomas Jesperson and Peyton Trancygier led the charge for Head Coach Jared Purvis ‘ squad with a pair of 4.0 GPAs during the spring semester. In addition, Davis Roche represented Valdosta State with his first career GSC All-Academic honor in recognition of a current 3.93 cumulative GPA as a Healthcare Administration major. Six Blazers also achieved GPAs of 3.0 or higher to earn a spot on the GSC Spring Honor Roll.

Release from VStateBlazers.com