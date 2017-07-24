Blazer Golf Earns 2017 Team Academic Honor
Each year, the GCAA recognizes programs in all divisions of collegiate golf that achieve a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. In 2017, Valdosta State represented one of 187 teams to earn All-Academic Team status. This year marks the second consecutive athletic season in which VSU earned the award.
Thomas Jesperson and Peyton Trancygier led the charge for Head Coach Jared Purvis‘ squad with a pair of 4.0 GPAs during the spring semester. In addition, Davis Roche represented Valdosta State with his first career GSC All-Academic honor in recognition of a current 3.93 cumulative GPA as a Healthcare Administration major. Six Blazers also achieved GPAs of 3.0 or higher to earn a spot on the GSC Spring Honor Roll.
Release from VStateBlazers.com