Back to School Healthcare Extravaganza set for Saturday

VALDOSTA – The Third Annual Collaborative Back to School Healthcare Extravaganza is set for this Saturday at Union Cathedral Church.

The event is hosted by eight partners: South Georgia Association of Nurse Practitioners, Union Cathedral Church, New Destiny Temple of Deliverance, Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section National Council of Negro Women, Renewed Mind, TEACH Outreach Ministries, Servants of God With Open Arms, and Public Health.

There will be free Book Bags filled with School Supplies given away while supplies last, free food, free Adult Health Screenings with free Prescriptions if needed, Kid Activities such as Bounce House, Fire Truck Tour, and Face Painting, and free Door prizes such as haircuts, hairstyles, and gift cards given to kids. Children must be present to receive their free Book Bag.

The event is 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Union Cathedral Church at 1050 East Hill Avenue in Valdosta.

Release from South Health District