11-year-old boy dies in mini bike collision with car
ECHOLS COUNTY – An 11-year-old boy died Tuesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a Monday afternoon wreck in Echols County, according to reports from the Georgia State Patrol.
At 4:04 p.m. on Monday, GSP Sgt. D. Hermanowski responded to a reported crash on State Route 11 at Mile Marker 7 near Hitson Street, reports stated.
A 2001 Honda Accord driven by Margaret Hamblin, 69, of Statenville, Ga., was reportedly traveling south on Georgia Highway 11 when a Coleman mini bike driven by an 11-year-old boy from Savannah, Ga. entered the road way from a private drive, reports stated.
“Hamblin’s vehicle struck the mini bike with its front. The driver of the mini bike was ejected and came to a final rest in the south bound lane of Ga 11, 59 feet from the point of impact,” stated a GSP press release. “Hamblin’s vehicle was driven to a final rest on the shoulder of GA 11.”
The 11-year-old was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment, reports stated.
At 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the 11-year-old died as the result of his injuries, according to GSP reports.
The 11-year-old was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident, and no charges are expected to be filed, reports stated.
