21st Century Community Learning Center Grant will Benefit Lowndes Middle School

LOWNDES COUNTY – The Georgia Department of Education announced that the State Board of Education approved the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant to be awarded to the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta – Project Vision.

The grant was submitted in collaboration with Lowndes County School System and Dr. David Monetti, Professor of Psychology at Valdosta State University. The grant amount of $1.4 million, over the course of five years, will be used to enhance academic achievement at Lowndes Middle School. Funding is authorized under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act, and is made available for a total project period of five years, contingent upon successful implementation of the subgrant and continued availability of Federal funds for each of the five fiscal years of the award.

The purpose of the 21st Century Community Learning Center Program is to provide opportunities for academic enrichment and tutorial services to help students meet academic standards. The program is designed to offer students a broad array of additional services, programs, and activities that reinforce and complement the regular academic program. 21st Century Community Learning Center grants also provide families an additional opportunity for active participation and meaningful engagement in their child’s education.

This 21st CCLC will offer academic and personal enrichment programming for students who attend Lowndes Middle School. This program, which will be managed by the Boys and Girls Club, will offer a comprehensive, three-hour after school program that will run Monday through Thursday. The after school program will offer assistance in all academic areas, homework assistance and organizational skill. It will also offer art and outdoor educational opportunities. Field trips will be offered and meals/snacks will be provided. “The Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta has seen the profound effects that a 21st Century Learning Center Program has made in our community over the past seven years. We are now excited to be able to offer the same type services to the youth at Lowndes Middle School” stated Bill Holt, Vice President of Operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta.

Bill Haskin, Principal at Lowndes Middle Schools stated, “I’m so excited to be working with the Boys and Girls Club to bring in a program that will provide an opportunity for our most at-risk students. A lot of hard work was put into earning this grant, and it shows the level of support and commitment from our community and the Lowndes County School System in providing our students every opportunity to succeed. Lowndes Middle School will become a school for extended, robust learning at all levels, and this grant will help to fulfill that goal. What a great start to our new year!” Superintendent Wes Taylor added, “The 21st Century Community Learning Grant will assist us in providing additional quality learning opportunities for our students in an after school setting. Our partnership with the Boys and Girls Club on this endeavor is another example of how we work together with various community entities to provide a first class educational experience for our students.”