VALDOSTA — A Hahira man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for attempting to obtain a bomb via the Internet with the intent of killing someone, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Clinton Scott Bass, 34, pleaded guilty to mailing what he believed to be an active bomb to an address in Hahira. Bass obtained the inert bomb from an undercover officer on a “dark web” website.

