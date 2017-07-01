VPD: Stabbing victim cut herself, arrested for false report

VALDOSTA – A Florida woman has been arrested for filing a false report after sending police searching for a stabbing suspect who did not exist.

On July 26, 2017 at approximately 5:18 p.m., Lowndes County E-911 received an emergency call that someone had been stabbed.

Valdosta Police and Paramedics responded to Atlanta Bread on Baytree Road.

The victim told Valdosta Police that she was assaulted by a male subject in the parking lot of the restaurant. The victim stated that the male subject stabbed her with a knife and then fled the area on foot.

She reported that the male offender was in possession of a knife and a firearm.

Valdosta Police called for additional assistance to blanket the area with officers and K-9 units in an attempt to locate the offender.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Remerton Police Department, and other agencies responded to the area to assist.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

VPDdetectives began interviewing the victim while receiving medical treatment. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the female, now identified as 25-year-old Rachel Berry of Mayo, FL injured herself and lied to law enforcement about the entire incident.

Once Berry was medically treated, she was transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

Warrants have been obtained on Berry for False Statement (FELONY) and Filing a False Report of a Crime (Misdemeanor).

“At the time of the initial call, law enforcement had to act quickly on the information provided to them; the overwhelming assistance received by the surrounding agencies was in response to a reported violent armed offender in the area. Dozens of emergency workers were pulled off priority duty to assist, multiple Valdosta citizens were frightened, and to find out the victim made up the entire story is simply ridiculous. Anytime a citizen provides false information to officers, they will be held accountable,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.