Valdosta Vietnam Vet talks Independence Day

VALDOSTA – Whether it’s playing in the park or eating lots of good food, many people have traditions that go along with their Fourth of July.

However, for some people, they refer to this day as it’s original name, Independence Day. A day to honor our country’s values.

“It makes me think of freedom,” says Almonte Simmon, a Valdosta resident. “When I think of independence, I think of freedom and all the ones that fight for this country.”

People like Vietnam combat veteran, Lou McClendon.

“What it took to get independent and what it takes to keep it,” says McClendon.

He recalls the 18 years that he spent this very day serving overseas. Seven of those years in combat.

“You’re hoping you’ll come back, you’ll make it another day,” says McClendon.

Coming back to American soil, many vets see the crackle and pops of fireworks much differently than the rest of us.

The patriotic colors of the American Flag mean much more.

“I sit and think, not about the fireworks, I’ve seen fireworks,” says McClendon. “I’ve also smelled death. I’ve had death right next to me.”

For veterans, like McClendon, this holiday is another way to remember the sacrifice and freedom of others.

“You can’t buy it with money. You can’t even give it away. People have to want it. People have to crave it,” says McClendon.

A craving of freedom and a feeling of solidarity, no matter if you call this holiday July Fourth or Independence Day.

